Police arrest 2 in connection with shooting that injured 4
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting that injured four people.
The shooting happened Saturday afternoon.
Police say two 23-year-old men, a 25-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, all from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Police apprehended a 23-year-old man and a 45-year-old man.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
