Police arrest 2 in connection with shooting that injured 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting that injured four people.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon.

Police say two 23-year-old men, a 25-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, all from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police apprehended a 23-year-old man and a 45-year-old man.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

