Green Bay squad car, oncoming vehicle collide overnight; officer injured

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An officer with the Green Bay Police Department is recovering from minor injuries after his squad car collided with an oncoming car during the overnight hours.

Police say the officer was responding to an incident in downtown Green Bay around midnight on Washington Street and Northland Avenue.

According to officials, the officer slowed down at Walnut and Washington to check and see if the intersection was clear. After thinking no one was coming, police said the officer kept going, and an oncoming car crashed into him.

Members of the Green Bay Police Department say the officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and the other driver is okay.

Emergency crews were at the scene for about an hour.

Green Bay officer injured after squad and oncoming vehicle collide
