FdL County Public Health Officer: Politics may play a role in vaccination rates

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - After getting off to a fast start, the demand for COVID-19 vaccines is slowing down.

In Wisconsin, the number of people vaccinated varies from county to county.

On the low end is Clark County, located in western Wisconsin, with 20.8% of its population fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, Door County has 54.5% of its population fully vaccinated, which is on the high end.

The state is seeing a trend of the numbers often coming in lower for more rural counties.

Sunday morning on UPFRONT, which airs on WBAY-TV, Kim Mueller, the Public Health Officer for Fond du Lac County, says political beliefs may play a role.

Fond du Lac County currently has 32.2% of its population fully vaccinated as of Sunday. CLICK HERE to see a table of vaccination totals for counties in the Action 2 News viewing area as of Sunday.

“Politics does play a role when you look at all of the communities and you see the different percentages,” said Mueller. “It’s almost like comparing apples to oranges when you look at very metro type areas, such as Dane County, and comparing it to Fond du Lac County. We just have a different atmosphere, we have a different culture and different beliefs.”

President Joe Biden has previously said he would like to see 70% of Americans to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the Fourth of July.

Mueller says she doesn’t believe the goal is realistic, but is optimistic the numbers will eventually catch up over time.

