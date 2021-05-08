Wisconsin on track to have fewest amount of COVID-19 vaccines administered in one week since January

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Although the state is on track to see the fewest number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in one week since mid-January, the Department of Health Services (DHS) says as of Saturday, 3 in 10 Wisconsin residents who are 25-34-years-old are fully vaccinated. In addition, the state says more than 15% of 16-17-year-olds are now fully vaccinated.

The DHS says during the week of May 2, so far 154,864 doses have been administered, with one day to go. Last week, the state reports 248,658 doses were given to Wisconsin residents. Currently, Wisconsin’s 7-day average of administering a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 30,985 per day, meaning the state won’t reach 200,000 doses administered this week. The state hasn’t seen that few doses administered in one week since January. DHS records show 107,543 doses were administered during the week of January 17, and 199,926 doses given during the week of January 24. The state finally surpassed the 200,000 dose per week mark during the week of January 31, when 220,252 doses were administered.

After three consecutive days of the state reporting more than 600 new coronavirus cases, Wisconsin health officials say fewer than 600 cases were reported Saturday. The 525 new cases reported made up 14.73% of the 3,564 results from people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time.

According to the state’s calculations, taking all tests into account, the positivity rate’s 7-day average has dropped to 3.1% after being level at 3.3% for a week. Health officials would like to see that get below 3%; that metric was as low as 2% in mid-March before it began slowly rising.

20 more people were added to COVID-19′s death toll, which is now 6,904. On Friday, the state broke a three-day streak of double-digit increases. Despite the jump in deaths, Wisconsin is still averaging 9 deaths per day, the same 7-day average as the past two days. However, the death rate increased slightly from 1.14% to 1.15%. County case and death totals will be updated later in this article.

The DHS says 47 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms, the fewest since Monday, and below the 7-day average of 57 admissions per day.

Vaccinators report 44.2% of Wisconsin’s population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is 2,575,417 people. We now have 36.9% of residents fully vaccinated, or 2,149,489 people. We remind you about 20% of the state’s population -- that’s children under 16 -- isn’t eligible until the vaccines are approved for younger ages.

Vaccinations by age group:

16-17: 27.8% received a dose/15.4% completed

18-24: 34.1% received a dose/24.2% completed

25-34: 40.4% received a dose/31.2% completed

35-44: 48.5% received a dose/38.6% completed

45-54: 51.0% received a dose/40.7% completed

55-64: 61.9% received a dose/50.9% completed

65+: 81.5% received a dose/76.5% completed

Vaccination totals in WBAY’s viewing area are listed in a table below.

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,480,048 people were tested in Wisconsin at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

602,790 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

29,778 were hospitalized (4.9%)

6,904 died (1.15%)

587,222 are considered recovered (97.5%)

8,398 are active cases (1.4%)

SATURDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 115,108 (43.5%) 101,824 (38.5%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 19,839 (39.6%) 16,799 (33.5%) Dodge (87,839) 31,094 (35.4%) 26,284 (29.9%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,650 (60.2%) 15,049 (54.4%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 39,161 (37.9%) 33,088 (32.0%) Forest (9,004) 3,464 (38.5%) 3,129 (34.8%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,710 (39.8%) 1,556 (36.2%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,337 (38.8%) 6,442 (34.1%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,606 (37.2%) 6,923 (33.9%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 33,349 (42.2%) 29,425 (37.3%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 15,027 (37.2%) 13,077 (32.4%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,037 (44.7%) 1,829 (40.1%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,263 (37.6%) 12,835 (33.8%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 80,332 (42.8%) 66,258 (35.3%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,251 (32.4%) 11,600 (28.4%) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 49,109 (42.6%) 42,173 (36.6%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 18,890 (37.0%) 16,212 (31.8%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,610 (31.1%) 6,756 (27.6%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 71,124 (41.4%) 59,394 (34.6%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 203,713 (43.0%) 180,689 (38.1%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 220,420 (40.1%) 185,290 (33.7%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,575,417 (44.2%) 2,149,489 (36.9%)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care is below 100 once again. Saturday’s report from the WHA shows 323 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, including 85 in ICU. That’s 4 fewer patients overall and 18 fewer in ICU. While the DHS reports total daily COVID-19 hospital admissions, the WHA’s reports take deaths and discharges into account.

Fox Valley hospitals were treating 16 patients, including 2 in ICU. The number of overall patients increased by two since Friday, while the number of patients in the ICU is unchanged from the previous two days.

Hospitals in the Northeast region had 26 COVID-19 patients, with 8 in ICU. According to the WHA, that’s one fewer patient overall, and an increase of one ICU patient.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 260 intensive care beds (19.13% of the state’s ICU beds) and 2,061 of all beds (18.45%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- are available in the state’s 136 hospitals.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have just 5 ICU beds open (4.8%) among them, and a total of 76 open beds (8.9%).

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 38 open ICU beds (18.36%) and 238 available beds of all types (24.89%).

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. While we use terms like “available” or “open,” a hospital bed can only be occupied if there’s enough staffing to care for the patient, including doctors, nurses and food services.

SATURDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,728 cases (+4) (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,262 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,779 cases (+11) (82 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,144 cases (+4) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,549 cases (+23) (244 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,354 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,370 cases (+5) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,776 cases (+10) (50 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa – 7,370 cases (+4) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,253 cases (+8) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,421 cases (+15) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,715 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Dane – 44,559 (+28) (304 deaths) (+2)

Dodge – 11,841 cases (+8) (164 deaths)

Door – 2,601 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Douglas – 4,039 cases (+8) (36 deaths) (+2)

Dunn – 4,642 cases (+2) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,512 cases (+3) (107 deaths)

Florence - 446 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,383 cases (+8) (111 deaths)

Forest - 960 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,904 cases (+4) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,499 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,573 cases (+2) (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,024 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Iron - 577 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,628 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,371 cases (+6) (109 deaths)

Juneau - 3,167 cases (+5) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,617 cases (+11) (308 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,344 cases (+2) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,741 cases (State revised, decrease of 5) (86 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 1,556 cases (8 deaths)

Langlade - 1,997 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,059 cases (+3) (64 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,549 cases (+7) (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,630 cases (+19) (188 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 4,142 cases (+1) (66 deaths)

Marquette – 1,374 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Menominee – 803 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 105,715 (+97) (1,304 deaths) (+3)

Monroe – 4,534 cases (+4) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,449 case (+1) (55 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 3,630 case (71 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,597 cases (+14) (206 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee – 8,160 cases (87 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 854 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,967 cases (+14) (37 deaths)

Polk – 4,491 cases (+10) (48 deaths) (+1)

Portage – 6,748 cases (+6) (68 deaths)

Price – 1,230 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,704 cases (+18) (347 deaths) (+2)

Richland - 1,304 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,981 cases (+27) (170 deaths)

Rusk - 1,313 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,813 cases (+5) (48 deaths) (+1)

Sawyer - 1,684 cases (+6) (25 deaths)

Shawano – 4,695 cases (+3) (72 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,727 cases (+5) (142 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,817 cases (+18) (53 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,869 cases (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,537 cases (+1) (42 deaths) (+1)

Vernon – 1,916 cases (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,249 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,458 cases (+12) (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,456 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Washington – 14,670 cases (+15) (153 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,732 cases (+24) (526 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,891 cases (+3) (120 deaths)

Waushara – 2,159 cases (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,136 cases (+15) (197 deaths)

Wood – 7,045 cases (+8) (80 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 319 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 619 cases (36 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,046 cases (28 deaths)

Delta – 3,265 cases (71 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,366 cases (58 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,012 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,472 cases (32 deaths)

Iron – 957 cases (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 142 cases (1 death)

Luce – 186 cases (1 death)

Mackinac - 408 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,184 cases (57 deaths)

Menominee - 1,758 cases (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 399 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 317 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

