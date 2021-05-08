Advertisement

Suspect in custody after Montgomery, Ala. officers shot

A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in...
A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in north Montgomery.(WSFA staff)
By WSFA staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in north Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, the suspect was found inside a storage facility behind a house. Montgomery Police Department used a robot to find the suspect before sending in officers.

The suspect was shot in the left elbow, police said.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers and medics were called to the 3700 block of Lower Wetumpka Road after a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man who had life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley said officers got a description of an individual that lead them to the 3000 block of Tyler Court.

At that scene, officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect and were struck.

Both officers have what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, Williams added.

The officers and the suspect were taken to separate local hospitals.

Multiple law enforcement units including members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office remain at the scene.

Montgomery police said SBI has taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SpaceX Starlink internet satellites seen over Appleton on May 6, 2021
Lights in the sky create excitement in Northeast Wisconsin
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 662 new cases, 7 deaths, more progress in vaccinations
Andree Rusboldt
Green Bay woman charged in attack on father
Emergency vehicles at Oneida Casino complex
Officers who shot and killed Oneida Casino complex shooter identified
Luxemburg-Casco School District
UPDATE: Luxemburg-Casco school board sets special meeting after backlash to COVID-19 protocol vote

Latest News

File-In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
Food Security Grant program still listed in Evers’ budget proposal
Food Security Grant program still listed in Evers’ budget proposal
Green Bay Botanical Garden opens displays on marine life, spring flowers
Green Bay Botanical Garden opens displays on marine life, spring flowers
Bellin College holds spring commencement
Bellin College holds spring commencement
Pop-up vaccine clinic held Saturday afternoon in Green Bay
Pop-up vaccine clinic held Saturday afternoon in Green Bay