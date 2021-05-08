Pop-up vaccine clinic held Saturday afternoon in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A walk-in, pop-up vaccine clinic was held in Green Bay Saturday afternoon aimed at getting more people within the Black and Hispanic communities vaccinated.

According to the Department of Health Services, only about 21% of Blacks and 27% of Hispanics throughout the state have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

That’s why African Heritage Inc. partnered with Prevea Health and the YWCA to try and eliminate the barriers for people wanting the vaccine.

“It’s really important for the African-American community and the BIPOC to come out. Traditionally, these underrepresented areas are skeptical about the vaccine,” said Derius Daniels, President of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity of Northeast Wisconsin.

“We know that the vaccines are safe overall given the science, and we’re sharing current information,” said Dr. Sabrina Robins, a Board Member of African Heritage Inc.

The clinic was open to anyone interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine.

Patients received lunch, a t-shirt and a gift bag for their participation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.