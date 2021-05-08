Advertisement

Operation Football: Fond du Lac beats Kimberly 71-47 in spring finale

The 2 rivals met for the 7th time in the last 5 years, De Pere would also win to finish 7-0 this spring
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac put up a torrent of offense to beat rival Kimberly 71-47 to finish 7-0 and win its bracket of the Fox Valley Classic Football Conference. Elsewhere, De Pere beat Oshkosh West 24-10 to achieve a 7-0 season of its own in that mega conference.

Statewide scores are listed alphabetically by winner

Appleton East 34, Bay Port 28

Appleton North 38, Neenah 6

Ashwaubenon 21, Green Bay Preble 3

Bangor 38, Royall 0

Belleville 21, New Glarus/Monticello 20

Brookwood 21, New Lisbon 20

Cashton 20, Necedah 7

De Pere 24, Oshkosh West 10

DeForest 59, Menasha 40

Eau Claire Memorial 20, Eau Claire North 0

Fond du Lac 71, Kimberly 47

Green Bay Southwest 17, Appleton West 6

Greendale 51, Milwaukee Lutheran 0

Greenfield 22, West Allis Nathan Hale 14

Lomira 20, Mayville 7

Manitowoc Lincoln 42, Green Bay East 12

Omro 49, Campbellsport 22

Pulaski 43, Stevens Point 20

Racine Case 16, Whitnall 8

Racine Horlick 48, Racine Park 6

Ripon 26, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 24

South Milwaukee 32, Pius XI Catholic 20

St. Marys Springs 42, Laconia 14

Waunakee 28, Milton 6

Waupun 21, North Fond du Lac 16

CANCELLATIONS

Columbus vs. Menominee Indian, ccd.

Cudahy vs. Racine Park, ccd.

Greenfield vs. Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer, ccd.

Janesville Parker vs. Verona Area, ccd.

Madison La Follette vs. Madison West, ccd.

Madison Memorial vs. Beloit Memorial, ccd.

Middleton vs. Madison East, ccd.

Racine Horlick vs. Brown Deer, ccd.

West Allis Nathan Hale vs. West Allis Central, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SpaceX Starlink internet satellites seen over Appleton on May 6, 2021
Lights in the sky create excitement in Northeast Wisconsin
Andree Rusboldt
Green Bay woman charged in attack on father
Luxemburg-Casco School District
UPDATE: Luxemburg-Casco school board sets special meeting after backlash to COVID-19 protocol vote
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 662 new cases, 7 deaths, more progress in vaccinations
Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the iHeart Radio Music Festival Village.(Source:...
Summerfest announces lineup for 2021 festival

Latest News

Operation Football: Fond Du Lac beats Kimberly 71-47 in spring finale
Operation Football: Fond Du Lac beats Kimberly 71-47 in spring finale
Packers make slight changes to offseason schedule
Packers Adjust Minicamp, Offseason Dates
Seymour’s Dietzen signs with Packers to chase NFL dream
Seymour's Dietzen signs with hometown Packers
Wisconsin's Jon Dietzen, who played his high school ball in nearby Seymour, came out of...
Seymour’s Dietzen signs with Packers to chase NFL dream