Liam, Olivia were top baby names in 2020, and an old name returns to the Top 10

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WBAY) - The Social Security Administration says new parents stuck with familiar names for their baby during the unprecedented times of 2020. Releasing the top baby names for boys and girls Friday, Social Security said the top 3 names on both lists remained the same as 2019. In the entirety of the Top 10 lists, only two new names appear compared to last year -- both on the boys’ list -- including a name that hasn’t been seen in the Top 10 in 110 years!

How many kids do you know with these names? See if you can guess which name hasn’t been on the list since 1910.

BOYS

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. William
  6. James
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Alexander

GIRLS

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Ava
  4. Charlotte
  5. Sophia
  6. Amelia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper

Social Security says the name Henry has been steadily returning in popularity but hasn’t been among the top 10 names in over a century. Alexander is also back on the list. These bumps Mason and Ethan out of the top 10.

Social Security started compiling the top baby names of the previous year in 1997 based on applications for the child’s Social Security card after their birth. The lists now go back to 1880.

You can see where your own name or child’s name ranks in popularity at https://www.ssa.gov/oact/babynames.

