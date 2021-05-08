Advertisement

Food Security Grant program still listed in Evers’ budget proposal

(WCAV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s Joint Finance Committee got rid of nearly 400 items from Governor Tony Evers’ proposed budget on Thursday, however, some of what wasn’t taken out is giving both food banks and food producers hope.

The Food Security Grant Program remains in the budget, and provide $20 million to help state food banks buy from Wisconsin food producers and farmers.

The program helps food that could have been thrown out go to hungry residents.

“With cheese - especially since it’s a product that has somewhat short life - once you produce it, you need to find a home for it. We see it a benefit to allow us to keep providing product that would otherwise potentially go to waste,” said Heather Engwall of Emmi Roth Cheese.

According to Feeding America, one in seven people in Wisconsin struggles with hunger.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin.

