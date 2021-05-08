COOL AND MOSTLY DRY THIS MOTHERS’ DAY

Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight with a few rain showers lingering into the evening across northern areas. Any rain should fade after sunset, and temperatures will cool quickly. It won’t be quite as chilly as this morning, but readings in the Northwoods likely slip below freezing for a few hours. Lows farther south will be in the middle/upper 30s. There is a frost advisory in effect to the north and west of Green Bay.

Mother’s Day will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A spotty afternoon shower cannot be ruled out, but chances are low in any one spot... most of us should stay dry all day. Highs will rise into the lower and middle 50s with a frost/freeze expected overnight.

Temperatures will remain below average through the first half of next week. After a chilly start to Monday, highs will be a degree or two cooler compared to Sunday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with isolated rain showers. Tuesday will be dry, partly cloudy, and slightly milder with highs back into the upper half of the 50s. But, some areas could still dip below freezing in the morning.

Temperatures should return to average for the latter half of the week. Lows will be in the upper 30s Wednesday morning with highs getting back into the 60s. Both Wednesday and Thursday look dry, but a storm system will approach the area Friday. Afternoon storms could develop with some rain lingering into Saturday. High temperatures should run in the mid 60s through next weekend with lows in the 40s.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: E/N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Frost expected NORTH of Green Bay. LOW: 36

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray afternoon shower. Frost develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few spotty showers. More frost at night. HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Slightly milder afternoon. HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Milder with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Early sunshine with increasing clouds late. HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Afternoon showers develop... thunder possible. HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Generally cloudy with lingering light rain. HIGH: 64

