YWCA’s Women of Vision luncheon helps empower women and girls
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The YWCA of Greater Green Bay is raising money to empower girls and women in our community.
The Women of Vision fundraiser is Tuesday, May 11. The virtual luncheon is 11 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.
The luncheon has been raising money for the organization since 1992.
The YWCA says the mission is to eliminate racism and empower girls and women.
The 2021 keynote speaker is St. Norbert Associate Professor Dr. Bola Delano-Oriaran. She’s the founder of multiple initiatives promoting diversity and helping students from marginalized communities.
MORE INFORMATION: https://www.ywcagreenbay.org/events/2021-women-of-vision-luncheon/
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.