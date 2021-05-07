YWCA’s Women of Vision luncheon helps empower women and girls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The YWCA of Greater Green Bay is raising money to empower girls and women in our community.

The Women of Vision fundraiser is Tuesday, May 11. The virtual luncheon is 11 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.

The luncheon has been raising money for the organization since 1992.

The YWCA says the mission is to eliminate racism and empower girls and women.

The 2021 keynote speaker is St. Norbert Associate Professor Dr. Bola Delano-Oriaran. She’s the founder of multiple initiatives promoting diversity and helping students from marginalized communities.

MORE INFORMATION: https://www.ywcagreenbay.org/events/2021-women-of-vision-luncheon/

The @YWCAGREENBAY is hosting its annual Women of Vision luncheon on Tuesday. It’s a virtual event with raffle items and speakers. Money raised helps to support programs that empower women in our community and help them be self sufficient. pic.twitter.com/CF2FuLbPAi — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) May 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.