WIDESPREAD FREEZE TONIGHT

As skies clear and wind weakens tonight, temperatures will quickly drop to or below the freezing mark. A FREEZE WARNING has been posted across all of Northeast Wisconsin. Protect cold sensitive vegetation!

After a frosty but sunny start to Saturday, clouds quickly return. Again Saturday afternoon there could be a few spotty showers or sprinkles - Best chance may be NORTH. Highs will only be in the 50s, but more 30s return at night and more frost may be possible for some.

Mother’s Day will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Again a spotty shower cannot be ruled out. A chilly northeast wind will keep us in the low to mid 50s. And agin Sunday night more frost will be possible!

Much of next week looks mostly quiet... A few showers will be possible Thursday and again Friday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: NW BACKING S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Showers end early, then clearing with less wind. Widespread frost. LOW: 32 (20s NORTH)

SATURDAY: Frosty early. Sunshine, mixed with afternoon clouds. A late shower NORTH? Continued cool. HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A chilly wind. A stray afternoon shower? Frost develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Frosty early. Partly cloudy. Frost at night. HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Frosty early. Mostly sunny. Not as cool in the afternoon. HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, but milder. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. A stray thundershower possible. HIGH: 67

