White lights in the sky create excitement in Northeast Wisconsin

SpaceX Starlink internet satellites seen over Appleton on May 6, 2021
SpaceX Starlink internet satellites seen over Appleton on May 6, 2021(Pamela Thomson)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Phones started to ring off the hook in our newsroom Thursday with viewers reporting a line of white lights in the night sky.

The calls began around 9:45 P.M. Callers reported dozens of lights following each other from the southwestern to eastern part of the sky, taking about a minute-and-a-half to cross the distance.

The lights were SpaceX’s Starlink satellites. We determined that from the viewers’ descriptions and a SpaceX website for tracking Starlink satellites, which showed Starlink would be brightly visible over Wisconsin traveling from southwest to northeast around 9:36 P.M.

Starlink satellites are providing internet service around the globe. They’ve been criticized by astronomers because their bright streaks interfere with telescopes’ observations and “photobomb” time-lapse photographs.

Brad Spakowitz talked about the Starlink internet project last month on Action 2 News at 4:30.

