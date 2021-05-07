Advertisement

Republicans want to speed up job-search requirement for unemployment benefits

Courtesy: State Senator Steve Nass (R-Whitewater)
Courtesy: State Senator Steve Nass (R-Whitewater)(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans are moving to reinstate a requirement that unemployment people in Wisconsin search for work in order to qualify for benefits while they don’t have a job.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Friday he would support an effort to reinstate the requirement that was suspended by state officials last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Sen. Steve Nass, who co-chairs the Legislature’s committee that has the power to reinstate the rule, said he wants to put it back in place by the end of the month.

The rule is currently slated to be reinstated in July. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SpaceX Starlink internet satellites seen over Appleton on May 6, 2021
Lights in the sky create excitement in Northeast Wisconsin
Luxemburg-Casco School District
UPDATE: Luxemburg-Casco school board sets special meeting after backlash to COVID-19 protocol vote
Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the iHeart Radio Music Festival Village.(Source:...
Summerfest announces lineup for 2021 festival
Joshua Aide mugshot from Winnebago Co. Jail
Monticello man guilty of intentional, attempted homicide
State reports double-digit deaths for 3rd day

Latest News

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Republicans scrap Evers’ priorities, start writing new budget
Wisconsin Capitol (Associated Press photo)
Senate committee holds hearing regarding absentee ballot legislation
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
GOP lawmakers tell business leaders tax cuts may be in state budget
Vice President Kamal Harris walks down the steps of Air Force Two after arriving at Milwaukee...
Harris trip to Wisconsin draws Republican criticism