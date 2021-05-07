Advertisement

Packers Adjust Minicamp, Offseason Dates

Mandatory Minicamp Moves To June 8-10
Packers make slight changes to offseason schedule
Packers make slight changes to offseason schedule(WBAY)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers announced on Friday some slight changes to their offseason schedule.

Rookie Minicamp:   May 14-15

OTA Offseason Workouts:  May 24-25, May 27, June 1-2, June 4, June 14-15, June 17

Mandatory Minicamp:  June 8-10

The mandatory minicamp was originally scheduled to run June 15-17. And because it’s mandatory, that is when Aaron Rodgers could be fined for not attending, which he could choose to do if his feud with the team hasn’t been resolved.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SpaceX Starlink internet satellites seen over Appleton on May 6, 2021
Lights in the sky create excitement in Northeast Wisconsin
Luxemburg-Casco School District
UPDATE: Luxemburg-Casco school board sets special meeting after backlash to COVID-19 protocol vote
Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the iHeart Radio Music Festival Village.(Source:...
Summerfest announces lineup for 2021 festival
Joshua Aide mugshot from Winnebago Co. Jail
Monticello man guilty of intentional, attempted homicide
State reports double-digit deaths for 3rd day

Latest News

Wisconsin's Jon Dietzen, who played his high school ball in nearby Seymour, came out of...
Seymour’s Dietzen signs with Packers to chase NFL dream
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers smiles with former quarterback Brett Favre during halftime of...
Favre doesn’t see Rodgers burying the hatchet with the Packers
On the Clock: Will Aaron Rodgers return to the Packers in 2021?
On the Clock: Will Aaron Rodgers return to the Packers in 2021?
WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/Wisconsin...
On the Clock: Will Aaron Rodgers play for the Packers in 2021