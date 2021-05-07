Neenah offers to buy troubled Eagle Nation Cycles property

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A troubled property in Neenah could soon be bought by the city.

Eagle Nation Cycles has a long history of police calls and just recently was tied to a fatal stabbing thru a motorcycle club.

Just weeks, after police executed a search warrant with the voluntary cooperation of Eagle Nation Cycles owner Steve Erato, Mayor Dean Kaufert says the two met for a meeting.

According to the mayor, much of the talk, focused on an incident where members of the Hell’s Lovers motorcycle club watched the stabbing death of 22 year old Rodger Ridgeway, a Neenah resident.

It happened just outside the building.

“He has evicted the motorcycle club, the member who had rented the building. He’s taken care of that himself. They no longer have access to the building. They’re moved out,” said Kaufert.

Still, the mayor says concerns about the property’s future, and the entire block exist, which the city has already designated a blighted redevelopment area.

He added, “The fact is that I have to find a way to appease him, to hopefully have an amiable solution that both of us can live with and get them out of there.”

Kaufert says the city has never had to use eminent domain, at least since he’s taken office, and he hopes to avoid doing so in this case as well.

However, the owner of the property must come back with a price to sell that’s within reason.

“All the sales, of all the properties in that neighborhood and throughout the city of Neenah have all been voluntary sales and we want to continue that. So, I’ve asked Steve to get me a price, if he’d be willing or if he’s interested in selling, and he has told me, he would do that,” he added.

The hopes is to have a response within the next few weeks.

Right now there’s no plan on the table, for what could become of the property should the city move forward on a sale.

