Neenah man, 31, facing 6th OWI charge

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 31-year-old Neenah man has been arrested for his 6th operating while intoxicated offense.

Ronald L. Salley was stopped May 6 on I-41 north at County Highway N. At 11:50 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol pulled Salley over for speeding.

“A subsequent investigation indicated the driver was operating while under the influence,” reads a statement from the State Patrol.

A blood draw was taken at a local hospital. Results are pending.

Salley was booked into the Outagamie County Jail.

Salley is facing charges of OWI 6th Offense, Operating a Motor Vehicle After Revocation, and Possession of THC.

Online court records show Salley was convicted of his 2nd OWI in 2017. In Wisconsin, 1st offense OWI is not a criminal charge. It’s a traffic violation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.