Advertisement

Neenah man, 31, facing 6th OWI charge

Ronald L. Salley
Ronald L. Salley(Outagamie County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 31-year-old Neenah man has been arrested for his 6th operating while intoxicated offense.

Ronald L. Salley was stopped May 6 on I-41 north at County Highway N. At 11:50 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol pulled Salley over for speeding.

“A subsequent investigation indicated the driver was operating while under the influence,” reads a statement from the State Patrol.

A blood draw was taken at a local hospital. Results are pending.

Salley was booked into the Outagamie County Jail.

Salley is facing charges of OWI 6th Offense, Operating a Motor Vehicle After Revocation, and Possession of THC.

Online court records show Salley was convicted of his 2nd OWI in 2017. In Wisconsin, 1st offense OWI is not a criminal charge. It’s a traffic violation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SpaceX Starlink internet satellites seen over Appleton on May 6, 2021
Lights in the sky create excitement in Northeast Wisconsin
Luxemburg-Casco School District
UPDATE: Luxemburg-Casco school board sets special meeting after backlash to COVID-19 protocol vote
Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the iHeart Radio Music Festival Village.(Source:...
Summerfest announces lineup for 2021 festival
Joshua Aide mugshot from Winnebago Co. Jail
Monticello man guilty of intentional, attempted homicide
State reports double-digit deaths for 3rd day

Latest News

Reconstruction of Waupaca's Main Street
Waupaca Main Street getting major facelift
Ashwaubenon Public Safety Building
Ashwaubenon public safety officers get bodycams
3D printed concrete building
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: 3D printing homes and Mars habitats
Family photo of Max at Children's Hospital in Chicago
INTERVIEW: Allouez baby's history-making surgery
Ashwaubenon Public Safety
Ashwaubenon Public Safety prepares to launch new body cameras for officers