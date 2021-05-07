Green Bay woman charged in attack on father

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman has been charged in connection to an attack on her father.

Andree J. Rusboldt, 49, is charged with Strangulation and Suffocation (Domestic Abuse), Aggravated Battery - Elderly Person (Domestic Abuse), Substantial Battery (Domestic Abuse), and Disorderly Conduct (Domestic Abuse).

On April 14, Green Bay Police were called to an apartment on Capitol Drive. A 72-year-old man was found hiding in a basement storage area. He said he was hiding from his daughter. He was covered in blood, according to a criminal complaint.

Police noticed “numerous injuries, which appeared to be fresh.”

An officer noticed bruising on both sides of the man’s neck, “which is consistent with strangulation.”

The man said his daughter had choked him and “hit him so many times that he did not know how many.” The victim expressed the belief that he thought his daughter was going to kill him.

Police located Andree Rusboldt in her apartment. She said she had been drinking. She claimed her father had attacked her and she had acted in self defense. Investigators say she was not able to clarify details about what happened. They determined Rusboldt was the “predominant aggressor” due to the serious injuries to her father.

A witness told officers that in a phone call, Rusboldt reportedly said that she believed she had killed her father.

The victim, who lived with Rusboldt, stated that she had come home drunk and he went to her room to dump out her alcohol. “Andree did not like that and attacked,” reads the criminal complaint.

Rusboldt appeared in court on April 16. Bond was set at $10,000. It was later amended to $1,500. Conditions of bond include absolute sobriety and a breath device. She can have no contact with the victim.

