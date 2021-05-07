Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 662 new cases, 7 deaths, more progress in vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – While the number of people seeking a COVID-19 vaccine is leveling off, the state continues to see progress in completing vaccinations. Friday’s update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows half of all adults in Wisconsin age 55 to 64 years old are fully vaccinated and nearly 40% of adults 45 to 54. Adults 35-44 are close behind with 37.8% fully vaccinated.

The number of new coronavirus cases also remained consistently in the 600′s for a third day. Testing identified 662 new cases in 62 counties. That was 10.75% of the 6,158 results from people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time.

According to the state’s calculations, taking all tests into account, the positivity rate’s 7-day average has been level at 3.3% for a week, an indicator that the COVID-19 virus’s spread in the state is neither worsening nor improving. Health officials would like to see that get below 3%; that metric was as low as 2% in mid-March before it began slowly rising.

Seven more people were added to COVID-19′s death toll, which is now 6,884. That breaks a three-day streak of double-digit increases. Wisconsin is still averaging 9 deaths per day, the same 7-day average as Thursday, and the death rate remains at 1.14% of all coronavirus cases. The death count rose in Brown, La Crosse, Oneida (2), Racine, Rock and Washington counties. County case and death totals will be updated later in this article.

Sixty-three people were hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms, the fewest in four days but in line with the 7-day average of 61 admissions per day. We’ll update current hospitalization figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association later Friday afternoon. Those numbers are usually released after 3:30.

Vaccinators report 44.1% of Wisconsin’s population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is 2,564,935 people. We now have 36.4% of residents fully vaccinated, or 2,117,418 people. We remind you about 20% of the state’s population -- that’s children under 16 -- isn’t eligible until the vaccines are approved for younger ages.

Vaccinations by age group:

16-17: 27.4% received a dose/14.3% completed

18-24: 33.8% received a dose/23.4% completed

25-34: 40.2% received a dose/30.5% completed

35-44: 48.2% received a dose/37.8% completed

45-54: 50.7% received a dose/39.9% completed

55-64: 61.7% received a dose/50.0% completed

65+: 81.4% received a dose/76.3% completed

Vaccination totals in WBAY’s viewing area are listed in a table below.

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,476,484 people were tested in Wisconsin at least once for the coronavirus. That’s equivalent to 60% of the state’s population. Out of these:

602,265 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

29,731 were hospitalized (4.9%)

6,884 died (1.14%)

585,569 are considered recovered (97.4%)

8,546 are active cases (1.4%)

FRIDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 114,731 (43.4%) 100,722 (38.1%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 19,780 (39.5%) 16,508 (33.0%) Dodge (87,839) 30,957 (35.2%) 25,757 (29.3%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,584 (59.9%) 14,899 (53.8%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 39,047 (37.8%) 32,788 (31.7%) Forest (9,004) 3,449 (38.3%) 3,085 (34.3%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,707 (39.7%) 1,548 (36.0%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,306 (38.6%) 6,322 (33.4%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,594 (37.2%) 6,868 (33.6%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 33,254 (42.1%) 29,216 (37.0%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 14,955 (37.1%) 12,804 (31.7%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,038 (44.7%) 1,828 (40.1%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,209 (37.5%) 12,677 (33.4%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 80,049 (42.6%) 65,261 (34.7%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,182 (32.2%) 11,495 (28.1%) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 48,910 (42.4%) 41,626 (36.1%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 18,792 (36.9%) 16,060 (31.5%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,567 (31.0%) 6,698 (27.4%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 70,823 (41.2%) 58,496 (34.0%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 203,034 (42.8%) 178,734 (37.7%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 219,537 (39.9%) 182,668 (33.2%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,564,935 (44.1%) 2,117,418 (36.4%)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

CLICK HERE to track vaccine data in Wisconsin

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care is back over 100 for the second time in a week. Friday’s report from the WHA shows 327 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, including 103 in ICU. That’s 4 more patients in hospitals since Thursday and 9 more in ICU. While the DHS reports total daily COVID-19 hospital admissions, the WHA’s reports take deaths and discharges into account.

Fox Valley hospitals were treating 14 patients, including 2 in ICU. Those numbers are unchanged from Thursday.

Hospitals in the Northeast region had 27 COVID-19 patients, with 7 in ICU. These numbers are also the same as Thursday.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 242 intensive care beds (17.8% of the state’s ICU beds) and 1,815 of all beds (17.4%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- are available in the state’s 136 hospitals.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have 11 open ICU beds (10.6%) among them, and a total of 83 open beds (10.1%).

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 45 open ICU beds (21.7%) and 241 available beds of all types (25.2%).

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. While we use terms like “available” or “open,” a hospital bed can only be occupied if there’s enough staffing to care for the patient, including doctors, nurses and food services.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,724 cases (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,261 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,768 cases (+18) (82 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,140 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,526 cases (+29) (244 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,354 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,365 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,766 cases (+4) (49 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,366 cases (+7) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,245 cases (+3) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,406 cases (+8) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,713 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Dane – 44,531 (+51) (302 deaths)

Dodge – 11,833 cases (+6) (164 deaths)

Door – 2,600 cases (+3) (22 deaths)

Douglas – 4,031 cases (+5) (34 deaths)

Dunn – 4,640 cases (+2) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,509 cases (+9) (107 deaths)

Florence - 446 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,375 cases (+11) (111 deaths)

Forest - 960 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,900 cases (+3) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,498 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,571 cases (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,021 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Iron - 577 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,628 cases (+2) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,365 cases (+9) (109 deaths)

Juneau - 3,162 cases (+8) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,606 cases (+18) (308 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,342 cases (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,746 cases (+14) (85 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 1,556 cases (8 deaths)

Langlade - 1,996 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,056 cases (+4) (64 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,542 cases (+13) (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,611 cases (+10) (187 deaths)

Marinette - 4,141 cases (+3) (66 deaths)

Marquette – 1,371 cases (23 deaths)

Menominee – 803 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 105,612 (+102) (1,301 deaths)

Monroe – 4,529 cases (+2) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,448 case (+8) (54 deaths)

Oneida - 3,630 case (+3) (71 deaths) (+2)

Outagamie – 20,583 cases (+8) (205 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,160 cases (+5) (86 deaths)

Pepin – 853 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,953 cases (+13) (37 deaths)

Polk – 4,481 cases (+13) (47 deaths)

Portage – 6,742 cases (+6) (68 deaths)

Price – 1,230 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,686 cases (+38) (345 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 1,303 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,958 cases (+20) (170 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,312 cases (+8) (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,808 cases (+11) (47 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,678 cases (+9) (25 deaths)

Shawano – 4,692 cases (+2) (72 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,722 cases (+16) (142 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,799 cases (+20) (52 deaths)

Taylor - 1,869 cases (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,536 cases (+2) (41 deaths)

Vernon – 1,916 cases (+3) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,247 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,446 cases (+18) (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,453 cases (+5) (19 deaths)

Washington – 14,655 cases (+17) (153 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 43,708 cases (+37) (525 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,888 cases (+2) (120 deaths)

Waushara – 2,159 cases (+2) (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,121 cases (+18) (197 deaths)

Wood – 7,037 cases (+12) (80 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 319 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 619 cases (+10) (36 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa - 1,046 cases (+4) (28 deaths) (+1)

Delta – 3,265 cases (+6) (71 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,366 cases (+2) (58 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,012 cases (+4) (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,472 cases (+4) (32 deaths)

Iron – 957 cases (+2) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 142 cases (1 death)

Luce – 186 cases (+1) (1 death)

Mackinac - 408 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,184 cases (+13) (57 deaths)

Menominee - 1,758 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 399 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 317 cases (+8) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19: