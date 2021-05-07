COOLER TODAY & INTO THE WEEKEND

Do you feel that north breeze? It’s tapping into another shot of Canadian air that’s blowing into Wisconsin. Normally we’d get high temperatures in the middle 60s this time of year, However, our highs this afternoon will only be in the upper 40s NORTH and along the LAKESHORE, with the lower-half of the 50s in the FOX VALLEY. That chilly north breeze will die down this evening, but the cooler than normal weather will last into the weekend.

You’ll see sunshine mixed with clouds this morning. That May sunshine, mixed with colder air building aloft in the atmosphere, will help develop “popcorn” or instability showers. This spotty light rain will be around during the midday and afternoon hours, but skies will turn mostly clear towards sunset.

With fair skies tonight and lighter winds, temperatures will tumble into the 20s and 30s towards dawn tomorrow. Look for a widespread frost across northeast Wisconsin into early Saturday morning. For anyone who’s started their spring gardens early this year, protect your cold-sensitive plants before going to bed tonight.

The weekend will probably be dry... There’s a TINY chance of a shower FAR NORTH on Saturday, and FAR SOUTH on Sunday. Otherwise, skies will turn partly sunny with cool highs in the low to mid 50s. If you’re looking for warmer weather, that will gradually head our way next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NW/N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Partly sunny. Spotty showers. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 53

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Less wind. LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Frosty early. Sunshine, mixed with afternoon clouds. A late shower NORTH? Continued cool. HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly sunny. Probably dry. Cool and brisk. Frost develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Frosty early. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Frosty early. Mostly sunny. Not as cool in the afternoon. HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, but milder. HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 61

