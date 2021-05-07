Brown County Resource Recovery officials urge proper disposal of vaping devices

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Resource Recovery Facility says a new problem its encountering is vaping devices, warning people that their batteries can cause hazardous situations when they’re thrown out.

“We’ve known for a while that vaping devices, because of the batteries that are in them pose a problem, pose a risk to solid waste facilities all over the country. We’ve actually had a couple of incidents where fires have started,” said Mark Walter, Business Development Manager, Brown County Port & Resource Recovery Department.

Officials have said the internal batteries are becoming more and more of an issue, which is why they set up a drop-off site to collect these devices from the public.

“The fact that once this material comes in, when we collect it out of a car or take it out of a car, that’s not the end of the process, we have to go through a sorting process and storing it, making sure that it’s properly contained until we can ship it off-site, so it all takes time,” said Walter.

Officials said the lithium batteries that are being put in these devices are getting stronger and cannot be easily removed.

“Vaping devices, for example, are one of those items where the lithium battery is being built-in to the device, so the removal of that battery is difficult and if you don’t know what you’re doing, it could also be a dangerous activity where the battery could actually start a fire,” said Chris Blan, Resource Recovery Technician, Brown County Port & Resource Recovery Department. ”The newer technology of vaping, of vaping units have the batteries built in so they are not as accessible and so because of that change, making them smaller, more compact, more powerful to vaporize different nicotine fluids, that is the, has become a larger risk.”

Officials said very few places in the area will take these devices because of the difficulties accessing the built-in batteries, and the nicotine contamination of the device.

“So most recyclers will not accept vaping devices because of those risks and because of that regulation,” said Blan. “Our goal here for vaping devices and any other material that’s considered hazardous is to help protect other aspects of the waste industry; the landfill, the people that recycle, your curbside recycling materials. Those materials we are asking for the public to dispose of those properly.”

“You as a resident have to make the choice to come here and bring us the material,” Walter explained.

People can drop off hazardous materials at their facility at 2561 South Broadway in Ashwaubenon on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. A small fee of $0.30 will be charged for the proper disposal of each vaping device.

