Brown County encouraging people to take speed test to help expand broadband

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - In an effort to keep people connected, Brown County leaders have been working on a plan to expand broadband to rural areas.

“We’re building an RFI, or a request for information, that is intended for us to find partners so that if funding is approved for any of the sources, it will allow us to move ahead more quickly,” said August Neverman, chief information officer for Brown County.

One potential source of funding is $51 million the county is expected to get from the American Rescue Plan, according to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The Department of Treasury indicates the funds could be used to expand broadband infrastructure.

“I would like to expend a fair amount of the federal funds on this issue, because I see it as economic development, I see it as socially important part of our constituent’s life, I see it as a great educational and employment opportunity,” said Supervisor Richard Schadewald.

The county hasn’t received the funds yet and leaders are waiting to see how the money can be used.

“Is that exclusively for residential use? Is it for reimbursement? Is it only for schools? Is it only for governments? We don’t know right now, so we’re waiting on treasury guidance,” said Neverman.

In the meantime, county leaders continue to gather information from telecoms and the public. Part of that is encouraging people to take the county’s speed test.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SPEED TEST.

“So, for providers trying to make a decision about improving services in a particular area, they can use that map,” said Neverman. “It also is used to prove if services are needed or are available in a particular area.”

Neverman hopes people, especially in the southern and eastern parts of the county, will take the test.

“If we could get 382 people to take the test in those rural areas, it would really help us out,” said Neverman.

