Ashwaubenon Public Safety prepares to launch new body cameras for officers

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ashwaubenon police are being trained on body cameras that were made possible in part because of a donation from the Green Bay Packers.

“I think what this will do is will help validate what we’re doing out there is really the correct thing,” Ashwaubenon Public Safety Chief Brian Uhl said during a media conference held on Friday.

As Action 2 News first told you last month, APS received 51 cameras from Axon. The Packers pitched in nearly $200,000 for the half-million dollar purchase with the village covering the rest.

While officers can manually turn the cameras on and off, body cams are set to automatically start recording when police draw a weapon or activate their lights and sirens.

“Someone who pulls their Taser, pulls a firearm, whatever it be... all the cameras themselves will signal and activate not only the officer that is there but anyone within a 30 foot radius. Any officer,” Chief Uhl said.

Along with the body cams, the department also received 20 new Tasers and a dozen squad car cameras. The village signed a five year contract with Axon, but the Packers so far have only committed to the initial cost.

Chief Uhl said officers will be reviewing some encounters that are captured on footage as a way to make better policing decisions in the future.

“In the current environment in law enforcement, it is a really good tool for all law enforcement to have,” Village President Mary Kardoskee said.

Green Bay Police are using their body cameras already after the Packers donated $757,000 last year toward the city’s $2.7 million contract.

Next on the list for the Packers is the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

“[We] initiated discussions with the county for an opportunity for them to take a look at it. My understanding is their process is still ongoing,” Green Bay Packers Director of Public Affairs Aaron Popkey said.

Without giving an exact date, Chief Uhl said the agency’s body cam program will be implemented “shortly.”

