Advertisement

Archdiocese sues Wisconsin over prisoner visit restrictions

By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Archdiocese of Milwaukee has filed a lawsuit demanding that Wisconsin corrections officials relax COVID-19 protocols and allow ministers to visit inmates.

Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit Friday on behalf of the archdiocese in Jefferson County.

The lawsuit alleges that the Department of Corrections adopted a policy in March 2020 banning volunteer visits, preventing clergy from the archdiocese from meeting in-person with inmates to provide spiritual guidance, communion and penance.

The filing contends the policy violates a state law that grants clergy of all faiths weekly visits with inmates and inmates’ freedom of religion.

A corrections spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the iHeart Radio Music Festival Village.(Source:...
Summerfest announces lineup for 2021 festival
Joshua Aide mugshot from Winnebago Co. Jail
Monticello man guilty of intentional, attempted homicide
Luxemburg-Casco School District
Luxemburg-Casco school board in discussions to hold emergency meeting after backlash
State reports double-digit deaths for 3rd day
People heading to Fox Cities Exhibition Center for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering shot and beer chaser

Latest News

It’s the first COVID-19 vaccine to be assessed for full FDA approval in the U.S.
Pfizer aims for full FDA approval of vaccine
Cremations grow at the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi, India, as deaths overwhelm funeral...
Pressure rises for India lockdown; COVID surge breaks record again
Cremations grow at the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi, India, as deaths overwhelm funeral...
India: Cremations continue non-stop at Ganges River
Two Oshkosh sisters took part in a cancer drug trial
Sisters in cancer drug trial had very different outcomes