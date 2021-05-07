2 women freed from ongoing Minnesota bank robbery standoff

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) - A standoff between police in St. Cloud, Minnesota, and an alleged hostage-taker continued into the evening despite the release of two employees.

The women were released from a Wells Fargo Bank branch Thursday.

The first woman ran from the bank toward members of a SWAT team with her hands up. After being searched, she was escorted to safety.

A second woman later emerged and was led to safety.

It wasn’t immediately clear if other bank employees were being held against their will.

Police said negotiations were continuing and that there were no reports of injuries.

Authorities responding to hostage situation at St. Cloud Wells Fargo. Authorities are responding to a reported bank robbery turned hostage situation at a St. Cloud Wells Fargo. ••• For the latest news happening NOW download the Dakota News Now app. Apple: apple.co/3caX51D Google Play: bit.ly/2vjBnYQ dakotanewsnow.com/ Posted by Dakota News Now on Thursday, May 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.