$1 million grant to improve access to Fincantieri Marinette Marine

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s office and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, announced a newly awarded grant intended to improve access to an important street in front of Fincantieri Marinette Marine. A $1 million transportation economic assistance (TEA) grant was given to support the improvements to Ludington Street come as the Shipbuilder begins to fulfill its latest contract with the United States Navy.

“With as heavy as the equipment that’s coming in and out of Marinette Marine there with the shipbuilding, the $2.6 million grant is going to help reinforce Ludington Street, as well as allow for some drainage, which again I think will just facilitate all the great things that are going on at Fincantieri,” said Craig Thompson, Secretary for Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine recently received a $795 million contract to build up to 10 new frigates for the U.S. Navy and if all 10 are built, then the contract could be worth up to $5.6 billion.

“Very exciting for the community, I mean a lot of efforts went in by many, you know, certainly this is great for the support of a Navy shipbuilding in our community. Brings infrastructure and with that brings jobs to Northeast Wisconsin and you know, certainly the city of Marinette,” said Secretary Thompson.

Officials say the reconstruction of Ludington Street is important for the economy but also for the 15,000 people who work there.

“They’ve created over 1,000 jobs and help to retain 716 jobs so that’s what all 11 have done, in general, so, you know we know that this the grant for this specific project is going to help retain a lot of those jobs that are there,” said Secretary Thompson.

Mayor Genisot says they are waiting for a potential award of an EDA grant, which would be Federal funds used toward this reconstruction. He says they are hoping to start work on the street later this year.

“I just think that shipbuilding is, it’s such a great part of our heritage in Wisconsin and it’s such a great economic development and what’s going on with these contracts with the U.S. Navy, it’s just really exciting and we’re glad that with the Ever’s administration, that we’re able to help that kind of industry here in Wisconsin,” Secretary Thompson explained.

Mayor Genisot hopes this new investment will bring economic development for years to come.

