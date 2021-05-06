Advertisement

Wisconsin man accused of sex crimes pleads not guilty to 84 charges

Shane Stanger, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police said they found...
Shane Stanger, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police said they found numerous incriminating videos on his phone and laptop.(Source: WISN/Racine County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man accused of sex crimes ranging from assault to possession of child pornography has pleaded not guilty to 84 charges.

Shane Stanger, 46, of Burlington, faces 10 counts of second-degree sexual assault with an unconscious person, 66 counts relating to images or videos that rise to the level of a sex crime, six counts of child pornography and two counts of intimidating a witness.

Investigators say Stanger videotaped his attacks against his victims, including five who were under 18 years old. One of the alleged victims was a 10-year-old girl.

