Winnebago County begins “Walk-In Wednesday” COVID-19 vaccine clinic

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Winnebago County leaders are impressed with turnout for the county’s first “Walk-In Wednesday” COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The clinic opened at 1 p.m. Wednesday, and ran until 6 p.m.

Throughout the month of May, Winnebago County will be holding Walk-In Wednesday vaccination clinics at the Sunnyview Expo Center.

With supply of the vaccine outnumbering the demand, the county thought the walk-in clinic was the best way to make the vaccine available to anyone who wants it - and when the doors to the “Walk-In Wednesday” clinic opened Wednesday afternoon, nearly two dozen people showed up for a shot within the first half hour.

“That’s pretty good for really putting this all together, sort of at the last minute last week and running with it so we’re really expecting a good day today,” said Kim Goffard of the Winnebago County Health Department.

The ease of getting vaccinated without an appointment is what drove people to the clinic.

“I was struggling to find something online and then I had a friend who knew where to go so she forwarded me this and here I am,” said Aaron Bastenys of Oshkosh.

It was a bonus that the county was offering the one-and-done Johnson and Johnson shot.

“I don’t have a computer at home so for me to pre-register didn’t workout so this way I could walk-in and just have it done.1647//1712 and I was glad it was J&J so I’m done,” said Patricia Eckrich of Neenah.

The goal of the clinic is to help get as many people vaccinated as possible, in order to reach the July 4th benchmark of 70% of adults in the U.S. being vaccinated. It’s a number health officials feel is attainable, as long as people take advantage of clinics like this.

“Where we’re at now is really doubling our efforts when it comes to education, making sure that people feel like they have all of the information that they need,” said Goffard.

County officials anticipate at least this week and next week it will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, however, Action 2 News is told that starting Thursday, May 6, they will be offering second dose Moderna shots, and won’t turn anyone away who shows up looking to receive their first dose.

