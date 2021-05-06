Advertisement

Thursday marks beginning of Habitat for Humanity’s Rock the Block

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday will kick off another year of Habitat for Humanity’s Rock the Block event.

The 2021 event, which is now in its 15th year, will be held in a neighborhood just east of downtown Neenah.

In the span of just a few days, the organization will aim to revitalize the area through a series of projects on the older homes.

The goal is to improve any issues with the homes so they can be around for future generations.

On Wednesday, Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert praised the work that has been done through the program during previous years.

“When you see what happens and then you see what happens in the neighborhood, and you see what happens to other families and other property owners who maybe aren’t a part of the program,” said Kaufert.

Habitat for Humanity is encouraging people to volunteer for this weekend’s event.

The work begins Thursday, and will run through Saturday.

CLICK HERE to learn how to volunteer.

Kids, community members get up-close look at Neenah city vehicles during Touch a Truck event
First Alert Forecast: Showers to the south, possible wintry mix overnight to the north
Thursday marks beginning of Habitat for Humanity’s Rock the Block
Missing and murdered indigenous women recognized at Oshkosh vigil
Joshua Aide found guilty of intentional and attempted homicide charges
