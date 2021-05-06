Advertisement

Summerfest announces lineup for 2021 festival

Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the iHeart Radio Music Festival Village.(Source: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel, CNN) (WTVG)
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Miley Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers are among the big acts that will play Summerfest in Milwaukee.

The annual music festival announced the 2021 lineup Thursday morning.

Headliners include the Dave Matthews Band, Luke Bryan, Chance the Rapper, Zac Brown Band and Chris Stapleton. There are some open spots for headliners that are to be determined.

Full list of performers: https://www.summerfest.com/lineup/

Ticket information: https://store.summerfest.com/tickets

Summerfest will be held over three weekends in September. The festival was canceled last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World’s Largest Music Festival is usually held in June and July. Organizers pushed it back to September to make sure people had a chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new dates are Sept. 2-4, 9-11, 16-18.

All 2020/2021 general admission tickets will be honored. However, those tickets do not get fans into the amphitheater for the headliner shows.

