Stephon Young wanted for gas station shooting

Photos provided
Photos provided(Green Bay Police Dept.)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are asking the public for help if they know the whereabouts of Stephon Young. The 25-year-old has a warrant for his arrest for a shooting at the BP on S. Military Ave. Tuesday night.

Police believe Young fired a handgun at people inside a car at the gas station. One person was seriously injured. Two people were taken into custody. Investigators said one shot was fired and called it a targeted shooting involving parties who knew each other. Young faces a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Injury.

“Young should be considered armed and dangerous,” police say The weapon used in Tuesday’s shooting wasn’t recovered.

Police believe Young likes to stay at local hotels, but he also has ties to Appleton and Chicago areas.

Call your local police if you have information that could help find Young. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, online at http://www.432stop.com, or using the P3 Tips app available from the Apple app store and Google Play.

