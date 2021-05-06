State reports double-digit deaths for 3rd day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin health officials reported COVID-19 deaths in the double digits Thursday for a third straight day and the fourth time in a week. There were 14 deaths in 12 counties, including two deaths added in both Brown and Winnebago counties. Other counties reporting COVID-19 deaths were Calumet, Kenosha, La Crosse, Milwaukee, Oconto, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waupaca. The death toll from the COVID-19 virus rose to 6,877, adding more than 100 deaths in 9 days, a pace we haven’t seen since the end of February and early March. The state is averaging 9 deaths per day, down from 13 one week ago because a day when the state added 34 deaths to the count is no longer in the 7-day average.

Deaths, hospitalizations and new coronavirus cases all remained above average, based on our calculations. The Department of Health Services reported 667 new coronavirus cases in 60 counties, bringing the total number of cases to 601,603 in 15 months. The rolling average is 606 new cases per day, down from 626 the day before since a full week has passed since the state had more than 800 cases in a day.

The state received 5,330 tests for people being tested for the coronavirus for the first time or testing positive for the first time. When you look at all of the tests received, including people who’ve been tested multiple times, the positivity rate is 3.3% of all tests. A 3.4% positivity rate reported a day earlier was revised to 3.3%, giving the state 7 straight days at that rate, indicating no change in the virus’s spread through the state -- a week of neither improving nor worsening.

Sixty-eight people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period between Wednesday and Thursday mornings. That’s above the 7-day average of 59 hospitalizations per day. We’ll get updates later this afternoon on how many are currently hospitalized after discharges and deaths are taken into account, and those numbers will be reported later in this article.

Vaccinators report 35.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which is 2,086,243 residents age 16 and older. We’re nearing 44% getting at least one dose of vaccine (43.9%), which is 2,555,105 residents so far.

Since the last daily report, there was explosive growth in completed vaccinations in many age groups, but the percentage of people getting a first dose grew at a much, much slower pace.

Vaccinations by age group:

16-17: 27.1% received a dose (+0.4)/13.2% completed (+2.1)

18-24: 33.6% received a dose (+0.3)/22.7% completed (+1.5)

25-34: 40.0% received a dose (+0.3)/29.9% completed (+1.3)

35-44: 48.0% received a dose (+0.3)/37.1% completed (+1.5)

45-54: 50.5% received a dose (+0.3)/39.1% completed (+2.3)

55-64: 61.4% received a dose (+0.3)/49.1% completed (+2.0)

65+: 81.3% received a dose (+0.2)/76.1% completed (+0.6)

Vaccination totals in WBAY’s viewing area are listed in a table below.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says six “what-if” scenarios all have new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths declining through the end of July. The rosiest scenario cuts COVID-19 deaths to 200 or 300 a week nationwide if vaccinations continue at their current pace and everyone who isn’t vaccinated follows appropriate precautions, including wearing a mask (it goes over the nose) and social distancing (see related story).

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,470,326 people were tested in Wisconsin at least once for the coronavirus. That’s equivalent to 60% of the state’s population. Out of these:

601,603 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

29,668 were hospitalized (4.9%)

6,877 died (1.14%)

585,797 are considered recovered (97.4%)

8,663 are active cases (1.4%)

THURSDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 114,331 (43.2%) 99,485 (37.6%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 19,665 (39.3%) 16,194 (32.3%) Dodge (87,839) 30,779 (35.0%) 25,336 (28.8%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,508 (59.7%) 14,672 (53.0%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 38,932 (37.7%) 32,506 (31.4%) Forest (9,004) 3,431 (38.1%) 3,056 (33.9%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,706 (39.7%) 1,512 (35.2%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,246 (38.3%) 6,174 (32.6%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,568 (37.0%) 6,794 (33.2%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 33,058 (41.9%) 28,770 (36.4%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 14,884 (36.9%) 12,554 (31.1%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,026 (44.5%) 1,798 (39.5%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,166 (37.3%) 12,546 (33.1%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 79,670 (42.4%) 63,867 (34.0%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,126 (32.1%) 11,328 (27.7%) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 48,663 (42.2%) 41,258 (35.8%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 18,712 (36.7%) 15,663 (30.7%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,534 (30.8%) 6,569 (26.9%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 70,589 (41.1%) 56,837 (33.1%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 202,221 (42.6%) 176,333 (37.2%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 218,568 (39.8%) 178,430 (32.5%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,555,105 (43.9%) 2,086,243 (35.8%)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported Wednesday that 336 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, with 93 in intensive care. While the DHS reports total daily COVID-19 hospital admissions, the WHA’s daily tally of current hospitalizations takes deaths and discharges into account.

As of Tuesday, Fox Valley hospitals were treating 17 patients, including 2 in ICU. That’s one less patient in ICU but 3 more patients overall since Tuesday.

Hospitals in the Northeast region had 25 COVID-19 patients, with 7 in ICU. That’s one more in intensive care and 2 more hospitalized overall.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports a total 204 intensive care beds (13.9% of all ICU beds) and 1,764 of all beds (15.8%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- are unoccupied in the state’s 136 hospitals.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have 11 open ICU beds (10.6%) among them, and a total of 72 open beds (8.4%).

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 23 open ICU beds (11.1%) and 203 available beds of all types (21.2%).

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. While we use terms like “available” or “open,” a hospital bed can only be occupied if there’s enough staffing to care for the patient, including doctors, nurses and food services.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,724 cases (+5) (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,260 cases (+9) (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,750 cases (+5) (82 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,139 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,497 cases (+21) (243 deaths) (+2)

Buffalo – 1,354 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,363 cases (+4) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,762 cases (+4) (49 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa – 7,359 cases (+8) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,242 cases (+1) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,398 cases (+12) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,709 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (17 deaths)

Dane – 44,480 (+76) (302 deaths)

Dodge – 11,827 cases (+8) (164 deaths)

Door – 2,597 cases (+3) (22 deaths)

Douglas – 4,026 cases (+11) (34 deaths)

Dunn – 4,638 cases (+5) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,500 cases (+2) (107 deaths)

Florence - 446 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,364 cases (+15) (111 deaths)

Forest - 959 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,897 cases (+2) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,497 cases (18 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,571 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,017 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Iron - 576 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,626 cases (+2) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,356 cases (+10) (109 deaths)

Juneau - 3,154 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,588 cases (+29) (308 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 2,342 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,732 cases (cases revised -12 by state) (84 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 1,556 cases (8 deaths)

Langlade - 1,995 cases (+2) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,052 cases (+3) (64 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,529 cases (+6) (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,601 cases (+23) (187 deaths)

Marinette - 4,138 cases (+2) (66 deaths)

Marquette – 1,371 cases (23 deaths)

Menominee – 803 cases (+4) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 105,510 (+131) (1,301 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 4,527 cases (+3) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,440 case (+6) (54 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 3,627 case (+2) (69 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,575 cases (+16) (205 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee – 8,155 cases (+5) (86 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 852 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,940 cases (+8) (37 deaths)

Polk – 4,468 cases (+22) (47 deaths)

Portage – 6,736 cases (+13) (68 deaths)

Price – 1,227 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,648 cases (+50) (344 deaths)

Richland - 1,303 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,938 cases (+29) (169 deaths)

Rusk - 1,304 cases (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,797 cases (+8) (47 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,669 cases (+3) (25 deaths)

Shawano – 4,690 cases (+6) (72 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,706 cases (+8) (142 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 7,779 cases (+24) (52 deaths)

Taylor - 1,869 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,534 cases (+1) (41 deaths)

Vernon – 1,913 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,245 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,428 cases (+5) (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,448 cases (+2) (19 deaths)

Washington – 14,638 cases (+174) (152 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 43,671 cases (+8) (525 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,886 cases (+5) (120 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 2,157 cases (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,103 cases (+14) (197 deaths) (+2)

Wood – 7,025 cases (+12) (80 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 319 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Baraga - 609 cases (+7) (35 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa - 1,042 cases (+4) (27 deaths)

Delta – 3,259 cases (+10) (71 deaths) (+2)

Dickinson - 2,364 cases (+1) (58 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,008 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,468 cases (+5) (32 deaths)

Iron – 955 cases (+3) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 142 cases (1 death)

Luce – 185 cases (1 death)

Mackinac - 406 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,171 cases (+10) (57 deaths)

Menominee - 1,757 cases (+6) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 398 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 309 cases (+8) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

