SPOTTY AFTERNOON SHOWERS & MORE RAIN TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Although there still will be some sunshine through breaks in the clouds, spotty showers are likely this afternoon. Temperatures will range from the mid 50s to lowers 60s across the area as a NW wind moderates our temperatures. A better chance for widespread rain will be tonight.

Rain showers will push across the area late tonight, followed by a few pop up showers tomorrow afternoon. Some areas across the Northwoods may even have some wet snowflakes late tonight as an area of low pressure drives a cold front through our area. It wouldn’t be out of the question for some light snow to stick on grassy surfaces north of Highway 64. Front will be possible tonight in areas North and West of Shawano.

Meanwhile, we still have a northwest wind in the forecast. That’s going to keep our weather somewhat cool for early May. In fact, our high temperatures will be mostly in the 50s for the next several days, although some lower 60s are possible this afternoon. With cool Canadian air flowing into Wisconsin for a while, some frosty mornings are in the cards. Those tending an early spring garden will need to keep an eye on those temperatures...

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: W/S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Late rain or snow showers. Frost possible WEST of the Fox Valley. LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and even cooler. Scattered afternoon showers. HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Frosty early. Some sun, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

MOTHER’S DAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Probably dry. A bit cool. HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Frosty early. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Frosty early. Partly cloudy. Not as cool. HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, but milder. HIGH: 64

