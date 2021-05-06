As showers exit eastern Wisconsin early this morning, skies will clear out. Look for sunshine, mixed with scattered afternoon clouds. As the wind flow converges along the lakeshore, isolated showers MIGHT develop after lunch. Otherwise, it looks dry into this evening.

There’s also a few more chances of showers in the near future... Some light rain will push across the area late tonight, followed by a few pop up showers tomorrow afternoon. Some areas across the Northwoods may even have some wet snowflakes late tonight. It wouldn’t be out of the question for some light snow to stick on grassy surfaces north of Highway 64.

Meanwhile, we still have a northwest wind in the forecast. That’s going to keep our weather somewhat cool for early May. In fact, our high temperatures will be mostly in the 50s for the next several days, although some lower 60s are possible this afternoon. With cool Canadian air flowing into Wisconsin for a while, some frosty mornings are in the cards. Those tending an early spring garden will need to keep an eye on those temperatures...

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: W/S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Somewhat cool. An isolated afternoon shower is possible. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Late rain or snow showers. Frost possible WEST of the Fox Valley. LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and even cooler. An afternoon shower is possible. HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Frosty early. Some sun, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly sunny. Probably dry. Quite cool. HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Frosty early. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Frosty early. Partly cloudy. Not as cool. HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, but milder. HIGH: 64

