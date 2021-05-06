Solutions Recovery Inc. expanding sober living program in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Solutions Recovery in Oshkosh provides a number of programs and resources to people recovering from addiction.

Now the organization is expanding its sober living program.

“I wasn’t super on board with it when I first entered the house. I still was a little resistant to living in a house with a bunch of other women. But quite frankly the program saved my life,” said Karli Schmitz.

Schmitz went through Solutions Recovery’s sober living program herself in 2018 and is now the program coordinator.

The roughly six to nine month program provides women with a safe place to transition out of an initial 28-day stay at an in-patient facility.

“It’s where I met all of my friends today. It’s where I built that foundation for my recovery and it’s helped me grow significantly. I’m definitely not the same person I was three years ago,” said Schmitz. “When you’re in in-patient or residential treatment you’re in such as structured environment, and to go back into the real world it’s a culture shock in a sense. There’s not much support, there’s not much accountability so it’s so beneficial to continue treatment.”

Solutions Recovery in Oshkosh can help about ten women at a time with its current sober living properties. But it has purchased a third home in the area that will add six more spaces.

“The need is definitely there, we observe a waitlist of about ten people or more at any different time,” said Executive Director Trevor Fenrich.

Fenrich says their current “Opening a Door to Hope” campaign will help get the home ready. All donations up to $5,000 will be matched.

“It’s going to allow us to furnish our third facility, get everything we need in there, provide case management services for the women and provide them additional resources that they may need to enter the recovery community and the real world,” said Fenrich.

“Most of the women coming to solutions, they’ve had homes before, but it probably never felt like home” said Schmitz. “So yes, we have this third house and we are really focused on fundraising so we can turn it into a home for these women.”

Not only giving more women a place to call home - but also a chance to recover.

“As a recovering addict and alcoholic myself, there is nothing I love more than being able to help people in early recovery and potentially have the same experience that I did,” said Schmitz.

People can donate to the fund “Opening a Door to Hope” HERE.

If you or someone you know could benefit from sober living, applications can be found HERE.

Information on all of Solutions Recovery services can be found on its website or Facebook page.

