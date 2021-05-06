Silver Alert for Walworth County man canceled

ELKHORN, Wis. (WBAY) - A statewide Silver Alert issued late Thursday afternoon for a Walworth County man was canceled. The man was found safe, the Department of Justice announced at about 5:30. No other details were available, such as where he was found.

The 79-year-old, who has dementia and diabetes, was last seen driving in Elkhorn at 1:30, and no one knew which direction he headed.

Walworth County is between Racine and Janesville and runs along the Wisconsin-Illinois state line.

