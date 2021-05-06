Silver Alert for Walworth County man canceled
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ELKHORN, Wis. (WBAY) - A statewide Silver Alert issued late Thursday afternoon for a Walworth County man was canceled. The man was found safe, the Department of Justice announced at about 5:30. No other details were available, such as where he was found.
The 79-year-old, who has dementia and diabetes, was last seen driving in Elkhorn at 1:30, and no one knew which direction he headed.
Walworth County is between Racine and Janesville and runs along the Wisconsin-Illinois state line.
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.