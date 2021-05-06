Advertisement

Republicans to scrap Evers’ priorities, start writing budget

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building(WEAU)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Hundreds of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ priorities, including legalizing marijuana, raising $1 billion in taxes and expanding collective bargaining rights, are slated to be killed by the Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee.

Lawmakers are taking their first votes Thursday in writing the next state budget.

Republicans intend to essentially scrap the Democratic governor’s entire two-year proposal and instead build off the current budget.

The Joint Finance Committee will vote to remove nearly 400 of Evers’ proposals.

Evers, in a Thursday letter to Republican leaders, called their plans to gut his budget “ill-advised.”

Republicans say they are also eyeing a tax cut.

The Legislature will likely vote on the budget sometime in June or early July.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appleton Mayfair house fire
Man’s body found at scene of house fire in Appleton
Alex J. Kotecki
Man arrested in Town of Oneida overdose death
Mask
Green Bay, De Pere mask mandates expire
Joshua Aide mugshot from Winnebago Co. Jail
Monticello man guilty of intentional, attempted homicide
Crime scene tape surrounds a BP gas station near the intersection of Military and Mason Street...
Green Bay Police: 1 injured in shooting, 2 people in custody

Latest News

Wisconsin Capitol (Associated Press photo)
Senate committee holds hearing regarding absentee ballot legislation
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
GOP lawmakers tell business leaders tax cuts may be in state budget
Vice President Kamal Harris walks down the steps of Air Force Two after arriving at Milwaukee...
Harris trip to Wisconsin draws Republican criticism
State Rep. Jimmy Anderson
Disabled Wisconsin lawmaker asks to participate remotely