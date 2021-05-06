MORE SHOWERS TONIGHT... SOME MIX?

Rain showers will push across the area late tonight, followed by a few pop up showers tomorrow afternoon. Some areas across the Northwoods may even have some wet snowflakes late tonight as an area of low pressure drives a cold front through our area. It wouldn’t be out of the question for some light snow to stick on grassy surfaces north of Highway 64. Frost will be possible tonight in areas North and West of Shawano.

Meanwhile, we still have a northwest wind in the forecast. That’s going to keep our weather somewhat cool for early May. In fact, our high temperatures will be mostly in the 50s for the next several days. With cool Canadian air flowing into Wisconsin for a while, some frosty nights and mornings are in the cards. Those tending an early spring garden will need to keep an eye on those temperatures...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

FRIDAY: NNW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Late rain or snow showers. Frost possible WEST of the Fox Valley. LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and even cooler. Scattered afternoon showers. FROST AT NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Frosty early. Some sun, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

MOTHER’S DAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Probably dry. A bit cool. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Frosty early. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Frosty early. Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cool. HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, but milder. HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A late shower? HIGH: 66

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.