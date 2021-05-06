Advertisement

Marinette gets $1 million DOT grant to improve access to Fincantieri Marinette Marine

Photo illustration of Fincantieri Marinette Marine featuring the soon-to-be-built USS...
Photo illustration of Fincantieri Marinette Marine featuring the soon-to-be-built USS Constellation
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is giving a $1 million grant to Marinette to provide better access to Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

The Transportation Economic Assistance grant money will be used to reconstruct Ludington Street.

This coincides with the shipbuilder’s $795 million contract to build 10 new frigates for the US Navy.

“This significant investment by WisDOT will bring future economic development for years to come,” city of Marinette Mayor Steve Genisot said. “We appreciate this great partnership and the efforts by all those involved to support and strengthen Navy shipbuilding in our community.”

The DOT says Ludington Street will be reconstructed from Highway 51/Hall Avenue east to Stanton Street near the shipyard entrance.

The project will start later in 2021 and be finished by 2022, the DOT estimates.

“We are proud to be partners with Fincantieri and the city of Marinette in this tremendous project, which not only will create jobs and stimulate the local economy but will also show the world the type of high-quality and technologically advanced products that are made right here in Wisconsin,” Gov. Tony Evers said.

