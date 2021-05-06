Advertisement

Luxemburg-Casco school board in discussions to hold emergency meeting after backlash

The board voted on Wednesday to lift all Covid-19 restrictions for the district, making mask wearing optional.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - A discussion is underway by the Luxemburg-Casco School District’s board of education to hold another emergency meeting on Friday after public backlash over a decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions, according to a board member.

In a 4-to-3 vote during Wednesday night’s emergency meeting, members voted to ease protocols making mask wearing optional, effective Thursday. David Delain made that motion.

“I expected that it would be a controversial vote whichever way it went,” Delain said. “You’re never going to please everyone. Just made the decision that I felt was best for our district.”

He stands behind his vote, telling Action 2 News people should have the freedom of choice.

“If there are some people that are uncomfortable even with wearing the mask, they still have the opportunity to be virtual if they really feel that’s that critical,” Delain said.

As of Thursday evening, the district’s dashboard showed 14 active cases of COVID-19, which is less than one percent of the student population.

The vote has split parents in the district. One group that organized on Facebook has been calling for an end to restrictions. Action 2 News received several emails from parents who disagreed with the board’s vote, yet most declined to speak on the record.

Nathan Gilson has two children enrolled in the district and he’s reconsidering having them in-person after the vote.

“The health of the community and the health of the children should be priority, and if it means that we can slow the spread by keeping our kids at home, that’s something we’ll do,” Gilson said.

According to the district, there isn’t a recording available of Wednesday’s meeting. Several who attended told Action 2 News Kewaunee County Public Health Officer Cindy Kinnard spoke up against lifting those restrictions.

In a statement sent to Action 2 News Thursday afternoon, Kinnard called the vote an “unfortunate decision.”

Luxemburg-Casco School District Superintendent Glenn Schlender did not respond to our request for comment.

Below is Kinnard’s full statement:

