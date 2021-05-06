Kids, community members get up-close look at Neenah city vehicles during Touch a Truck event

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire and rescue trucks could be seen throughout Neenah’s Memorial Park Wednesday - but it wasn’t for an emergency.

From 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., the city’s police and fire departments, as well as other city departments, brought their vehicles out so kids in the area could get a closer look at them during the city’s Touch a Truck event.

The event is put on by the Neenah Parks and Recreation Department.

In addition to fire trucks, the sanitation department also brings their garbage trucks, and Miron Construction brought one of their cranes, and other equipment.

Neenah Police Officer Stuart Zuehls says the event is one of his favorites.

“I love being there with the kids, with the parents and seeing the kids have such a good time because a lot of times when you’re out driving the squad car, you don’t have that face to face contact,” said Officer Zuehls.

In addition, Officer Zuehls admits that while the department’s rescue vehicle is cool, he was also excited to see the construction equipment.

