Advertisement

Kids, community members get up-close look at Neenah city vehicles during Touch a Truck event

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire and rescue trucks could be seen throughout Neenah’s Memorial Park Wednesday - but it wasn’t for an emergency.

From 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., the city’s police and fire departments, as well as other city departments, brought their vehicles out so kids in the area could get a closer look at them during the city’s Touch a Truck event.

The event is put on by the Neenah Parks and Recreation Department.

In addition to fire trucks, the sanitation department also brings their garbage trucks, and Miron Construction brought one of their cranes, and other equipment.

Neenah Police Officer Stuart Zuehls says the event is one of his favorites.

“I love being there with the kids, with the parents and seeing the kids have such a good time because a lot of times when you’re out driving the squad car, you don’t have that face to face contact,” said Officer Zuehls.

In addition, Officer Zuehls admits that while the department’s rescue vehicle is cool, he was also excited to see the construction equipment.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce K. Pofahl
Court records show Oneida Casino restaurant shooter had history of harassment
Crime scene tape surrounds a BP gas station near the intersection of Military and Mason Street...
Green Bay Police: 1 injured in shooting, 2 people in custody
Green Bay Police block roads off while searching for wanted person
UPDATE: Green Bay Police arrest person wanted on a warrant
Appleton Mayfair house fire
Man’s body found at scene of house fire in Appleton
Mask
Green Bay, De Pere mask mandates expire

Latest News

Kids, community members get up-close look at Neenah city vehicles during Touch a Truck event
Kids, community members get up-close look at Neenah city vehicles during Touch a Truck event
First Alert Forecast: Showers to the south, possible wintry mix overnight to the north
First Alert Forecast: Showers to the south, possible wintry mix overnight to the north
Thursday marks beginning of Habitat for Humanity’s Rock the Block
Thursday marks beginning of Habitat for Humanity’s Rock the Block
Missing and murdered indigenous women recognized at Oshkosh vigil
Missing and murdered indigenous women recognized at Oshkosh vigil
Joshua Aide found guilty of intentional and attempted homicide charges
Joshua Aide found guilty of intentional and attempted homicide charges