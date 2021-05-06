INTERVIEW: Green Bay police deploy body cameras early

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department deployed body cameras to officers earlier than it planned, because of recent events around the country and tech-savvy young officers.

The department planned to have every officer in the field wearing them by mid-June. Police Captain Ben Allen says 99% of their cameras have been deployed.

Capt. Allen talks about the impetus for rolling out body cameras faster, how they’re being used, and how they’ve already proven beneficial during and after incidents, including the Oneida Casino Radisson complex shootings.

The police department purchased the body cameras with money donated by the Green Bay Packers.

