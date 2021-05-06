Green Bay Police investigating incident involving weapon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say they’re currently investigating an incident which involved a weapon early Wednesday evening on the city’s east side.

According to police, officers were called to the 1800 block of August Street just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say a large police presence is in the area as of 8:30 p.m.

As of this time, police have not specified the type of weapon which was involved during the incident.

