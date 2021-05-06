Green Bay Botanical Garden opens displays on marine life, spring flowers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Botanical Garden, 2600 Larsen Rd, is springing into action by hosting events on marine life and beautiful blooms.

WASHED ASHORE

Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea opens Saturday, May 8. It features eight “larger-than-life” sculptures of marine animals made from debris washed up on shore. The idea is to highlight the dangers of plastic pollution and inform people how to be better plastic consumers.

The Stanley the Sturgeon sculpture represents the impact of plastic pollution on the Great Lakes.

Ticket and event information: https://gbbg.org/washed-ashore/

SPRING BLOOMS

Spring flowers are popping up at the Botanical Garden for the annual Spring Blooms display.

The largest spring display in the state features Yellowstone hyacinths, the Judy Beauty tulip blend and Spring Loaded daffodil blend.

The garden plants 300,000 bulbs.

“Our collection of over 100 magnolias also blooms around the same time as our spring bulb display, so there will be blossoms in the sky as well as on the ground,” says Mark Konlock, Director of Horticulture. “Our thousands of spring flowering perennials, shrubs and other trees will be at the party as well. Spring is truly a glorious time to visit your botanical garden!”

MORE INFO: https://gbbg.org/event/spring-blooms-at-the-garden/

