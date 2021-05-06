Advertisement

Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering shot and beer chaser

People heading to Fox Cities Exhibition Center for COVID-19 vaccinations.
People heading to Fox Cities Exhibition Center for COVID-19 vaccinations.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Shot and chaser. The Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic has partnered with some local brewers to offer a free beer to people who get a Johnson & Johnson shot.

The clinic teamed up with Appleton Beer Factory, McFleshman’s and Stone Arch Brewpub for the campaign to encourage folks to get vaccinated.

The clinic is giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on May 11 and May 12. Recipients on those dates will get a coupon for a free beer at any of three breweries.

The coupon can be redeemed in June “to assure full immunity prior to going to an indoor setting,” according to organizers.

People under 21 can get a coupon for a free root beer or soda.

The Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccination clinic is located at Fox Cities Exhibition Center, 355 W. Lawrence Street.

How to make an appointment: https://foxcitiescovidvaccine.com/

Did someone say a SHOT and a BEER?! Come get your Johnson&Johnson shot on May 11 or May 12 and receive a coupon for a...

Posted by FCCVC on Thursday, May 6, 2021

