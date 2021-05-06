Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic offering “A Beer and A Shot” incentive

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Incentives are brewing. The Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is hoping to entice people to come and get a shot next week. And, and if they do, they’ll leave with a beer voucher.

A shot and a beer, a Wisconsin tradition that is taking on new meaning as the Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic prepares to offer the incentive next week. “It’s a play on words, but it’s a serious message too that we really want people to get a vaccine,” says Appleton Health Officer, Kurt Eggebrecht.

Health officials teaming up with three local breweries -- Appleton Beer Factory, McFleshman’s Brewing Company and Stone Arch Brewpub for “A Shot and A Beer” campaign. “We think it’s clever enough that it might get people’s attention to think of it, if they’re on the fence, now is the time to get the Johnson & Johnson. It’s a one time dose and they’re full protected, so we’re really hoping people take advantage of this,” adds Eggebrecht.

On May 11th and 12th, the fox cities vaccination clinic is offering the Johnson & Johnson, one dose shot. Anyone who comes in to be vaccinated on either of those days, will receive a coupon for a free beer, root beer for those under 21, to use at any of the breweries.

According to Steve Lonsway from Stone Arch Brewpub, “The city came to us, with the idea, wasn’t real hard to get us to sign up for it. It’s a great opportunity and the quicker we get back to normal the better we’ll all do a businesses.”

“We believe in vaccines, we believe it’s the way out of this and we think connecting that with something fun like beer is good, it’s why we do what we do,” adds Bobby Fleshman, owner of McFleshman’s Brewing Company.

Because it takes two weeks, after getting the shot to be considered fully vaccinated, the coupons won’t be good to use until June. The breweries say they’ll be ready for what is hopefully going to be an onslaught of vaccinated patrons. Ben Fogle from Appleton Beer Factory says, “We certainly hope they stay for one or two more, because it will be a little expensive to put these free beers in people’s hands, but in the long run it’s totally worth it.”

Health officials say they’ll have about a thousand doses of the vaccine for each of the “A Shot and A Beer” campaign days. They’ll accept appointments and walk-ins, hoping people seriously consider taking advantage of the opportunity to help the community’s wellness and businesses.

