Fond du Lac County child hit by tractor suffers serious injuries

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A two-year-old child was seriously hurt after being hit by a tractor in Fond du Lac County Wednesday.

At about 2:53 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was called to Hickory Road in the Township of Byron.

Investigators say a 38-year-old woman was driving a tractor south and hit a bump in the road. A two-year-old child fell off the tractor and was hit by the machine.

The child was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee with serious injuries.

The tractor driver and another child passenger were not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

