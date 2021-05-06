Advertisement

Evers visits Appleton, Door County to mark National Travel and Tourism Week

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Tourism says the pandemic caused about a 30% decline in tourist spending in 2020.

The state says spending dropped by about $4 billion.

Governor Tony Evers visited Appleton and Door County Wednesday for National Travel and Tourism Week, and started at the Trout Museum of Art.

Officials say the first four months of 2021 are shaping up to be even better than 2019, and more efforts are on the way.

“We will be spending in the neighborhood of $15 million of the recovery act that the federal government is doing on tourism-related industries, but also several-hundred million dollars for small businesses in the state, and all those are really connected,” said Evers.

The state’s tourism secretary says national research shows 87% of Americans plan to travel in the next six months.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce K. Pofahl
Court records show Oneida Casino restaurant shooter had history of harassment
Crime scene tape surrounds a BP gas station near the intersection of Military and Mason Street...
Green Bay Police: 1 injured in shooting, 2 people in custody
Green Bay Police block roads off while searching for wanted person
UPDATE: Green Bay Police arrest person wanted on a warrant
Appleton Mayfair house fire
Man’s body found at scene of house fire in Appleton
Mask
Green Bay, De Pere mask mandates expire

Latest News

Kids, community members get up-close look at Neenah city vehicles during Touch a Truck event
Kids, community members get up-close look at Neenah city vehicles during Touch a Truck event
First Alert Forecast: Showers to the south, possible wintry mix overnight to the north
First Alert Forecast: Showers to the south, possible wintry mix overnight to the north
Thursday marks beginning of Habitat for Humanity’s Rock the Block
Thursday marks beginning of Habitat for Humanity’s Rock the Block
Missing and murdered indigenous women recognized at Oshkosh vigil
Missing and murdered indigenous women recognized at Oshkosh vigil
Joshua Aide found guilty of intentional and attempted homicide charges
Joshua Aide found guilty of intentional and attempted homicide charges