DOC moving workers to accommodate staffing shortage at Waupun Correctional

Workers at Correctional Institutions throughout Northeast Wisconsin will work in Waupun to help staff the facility
Generic prison bars graphic.
Generic prison bars graphic.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAUPUN, Wis. (WBAY) - A major staffing shortage at Waupun Correctional Institution is forcing the state to move workers from other facilities for rotating shifts.

An internal memo from last week shows Waupun has a staff vacancy rate of nearly 45%.

In order to fill the shortage for the rest of the year, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections is moving two dozen officers at a time from other prisons for rotating two-week assignments.

Officers from the Green Bay, Oshkosh and Redgranite facilities, as well as other locations, will be working in Waupun.

The memo says Sergeants and officers will be provided lodging - and will be reimbursed for travel and food - if they live far from Waupun.

