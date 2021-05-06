De Pere announces facilities reopening, other changes with lifting of mask mandate

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - With the expiration of its citywide mask mandate, De Pere is reopening city facilities to the public and ending some exceptions it made during this pandemic. Visitors are still encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing in city facilities. Face masks might still be required by some Park & Rec programs. These changes take effect Monday, May 10:

De Pere City Hall and the Community Center will be open from 7:30 A.M. to 5 P.M. Mondays through Thursdays and 7:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. on Fridays.

The Municipal Service Center is open to the public 6:30 A.M. to 4 P.M. Mondays through Thursdays and 6:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. on Fridays.

The city will no longer grant late fee waivers starting Monday, May 10. People are encouraged to get up to date on their payments before then.

Free garbage overflow collection will also end on May 17, including extra bags of household waste and extra recycling items. Anyone who places overflow garbage or recyclables next week, May 10-14, will receive a notice when it’s picked up alerting them to this change. People who need overflow collection can buy overflow tags from the city.

